Detectives find child pornography in former Columbus Target employee’s files

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former Target employee admitted to recording a young boy using the bathroom, according to a search warrant obtained by NBC4.

Matthew Lively is accused of placing a cell phone in a stall where a 12-year-old boy was using the bathroom on Nov. 30, 2016 at the Target on Olentangy River Road.

He was charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony.

In an interview, Lively admitted to detectives that he had downloaded child porn to his 3 Dropbox accounts.

Court documents say “he (Lively) admitted to (the detective) that he has ‘tons’ of child pornography on his Dropbox accounts.”

After the search warrant was executed on the accounts, 3 files of sexual content involving prepubescent juveniles were located.