Dog found with nose and ears cut off

DETROIT (WCMH) – The Michigan Humane Society is investigating after a Rottweiler was found with its nose and ears cut off.

According to the Michigan Humane Society, a concerned citizen called after seeing the dog on the southwest side of Detroit.

The dog was found to be brutally disfigured, the Humane Society said.

Shelter staff immediately assessed the dog’s injuries and worked to make it comfortable.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” said Mark Ramos, one of MHS’ lead cruelty investigators. “This kind of cruelty is unacceptable.”

The humane society is offering a reward for information leading to the person responsible.