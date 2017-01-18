Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office investigating break-in at Pickerington North HS

PICKERINGTON (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male who was seen walking around Pickerington North High School on Saturday may be linked to break-ins at several other schools.

The male was seen walking into the school through an open door around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. He “spent approximately three hours in the halls and entering classrooms.” The Sheriff’s Office does not know if the man took anything.

Investigators have a person of interest and say this male also may have broken into the school in Dec. 2013. He is also suspected to have broken into schools in other communities, including in Reynoldsburg.

Security images from the school show the individual was an African-American male driving an older red Volkswagen Jetta.

The FCSO says the district will be taking additional steps to ensure the safety of the students and staff, including re-keying the locks on all PHSN doors.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7900.