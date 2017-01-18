Former OSU band director Jon Waters dismisses all claims in agreement with university

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Ohio State University says Jonathan Waters, former director of the school’s marching and athletic bands, has voluntarily dismissed all his claims against the university, including all appeals.

This is in exchange for the university not seeking to recover costs from him.

Waters was fired in July 2014 for ignoring a “sexualized culture” inside what’s known to fans as The Best Damn Band in the Land. He denied wrongdoing and sued for reinstatement and damages alleging reverse gender-discrimination.

The university’s communications department released the following statement Wednesday.

Jonathan Waters, former director of The Ohio State University Marching and Athletic Bands, has voluntarily dismissed all of his claims against the University, including all appeals, in exchange for the University not seeking to recover its costs from him, as OSU would be entitled to do as the prevailing party. The decision by Mr. Waters to terminate his two pending cases leaves in place the prior rulings of the U.S. District Court in Columbus and the Ohio Court of Claims, which both found against Mr. Waters. Ohio State is pleased this litigation is now concluded and all parties can move forward.

Waters has not yet released a statement.