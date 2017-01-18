Free feminine hygiene products to be provided at Columbus homeless shelters, recreation centers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council member Elizabeth Brown announced initiatives to make menstrual products free to women and girls in homeless shelters and recreation centers in the city.

“Is there any restroom outside your own home where you are expected to bring your own roll of toilet paper?” Brown asked. “Yet there is a nearly ubiquitous expectation for women to supply their own tampons and pads.”

Brown said that more than 85 percent of women have started their periods out in public without the necessary supplies.

Brown said there’s already a pilot program underway for free tampons in city recreation centers. Currently, four centers have the products: Douglas, Driving Park, Glenwood and Linden.

The Community Shelter Board said LOLA, a feminine care product company, has donated more than 100,000 tampons to low-income and homeless women nationally. The company is planning to donate 60,000 tampons to Columbus this year.

Council member Brown said the initial purchase for the pilot program cost just over $1,000.