Hospitalizations on the rise as the flu spreads across Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health says there were 287 hospitalizations in the state in one week due to flu-like illnesses.

According to the ODH, influenza-like illnesses is now widespread throughout Ohio for the first time this flu season.

Flu season in Ohio generally lasts from October to May, with flu-associated hospitalizations typically peaking between December and February.

During the first week of January there were 287 new confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations in Ohio compared to 157 the week before. There have been 654 total flu-associated hospitalizations since flu season began last October. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu activity is on the rise across the country and this trend is expected to continue for at least several more weeks.

“Influenza vaccination is the safest and most effective way to prevent the flu, except for infants younger than 6-month old who aren’t eligible to receive it,” said Sietske de Fijter, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Diseases and state epidemiologist for the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). “Vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits and missed work and school.”

Symptoms of influenza can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Flu vaccination is available at most healthcare providers’ offices, local health departments and retail pharmacies.

“There are no flu vaccine shortages across Ohio,” de Fijter said. “The short time it will take to get a flu vaccine is much less than the time it will take you to recover from the flu.”