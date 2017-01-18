IKEA Columbus on track for Summer 2017 opening

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – IKEA Columbus won’t be opening until later this summer, but the company let NBC4 inside today for a sneak peek.

The site now has a store manager and plans to hire 300 people.

The store is being built on 33 acres at the northeastern corner of Interstate 71 and Gemini Place.

IKEA Columbus is will be the 44th IKEA store in the country and the second in Ohio. Currently, the closest locations are in West Chester, Ohio and Pittsburgh.

The store will contain 354,000 square feet of retail space along with 1,200 parking spaces.

The company says the store remains on-track for a Summer 2017 opening.

“We are very excited about opening a store in Columbus, where there are many IKEA customers as well as others who may not know us yet, but are anxious for us to open,” said IKEA U.S. president Lars Petersson.

IKEA named David Garcia Gatto as manager of the Columbus store. Gatto is originally from Spain and most recently the controller and operations manager of the IKEA store in Hicksville, New York.