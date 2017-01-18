January 2017 trending warm, but not a record

Columbus (WCMH) – Yesterday we experienced our 2nd record high temperature already this month. The last time we had two record highs in the month of January was in 2013.

Several times we have had multiple records set in January, the last time it happened this quick was in 2008, when we had records on the 7th and 8th.

Right now we are running nearly 5° above normal for January 2016.

If you look at just high temperatures since 2010, we are on track to have the warmest average for high temperatures.

2017: 42.2°

2016: 36.7°

2015: 33.8°

2014: 32.0°

2013: 39.8°

2012: 41.5°

2011: 30.8°

2010: 31.5°

In all fairness to the other years, we have not completed the month yet, and typically temps are pretty cold by the end of the month, and should put some downward pressure on our average high for the month.

If the forecast holds for this month, looking at data from 2010 to 2017, it does appear this will be the warmest January by high temps.

Given that we are going to enjoy above normal temps for at least the next 9 days, we should close the month with an average high temp for the month just above 43°!!!

Below is a chart of the day by day highs for every January day from 2010 to today:

(the solid red line is this year so far, notice both peaks are the record highs set this January, and the light pink line showing the records set at the end of 2013)

Below are the year by year charts for each January:

-Dave