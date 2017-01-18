Jewish community centers across country receive threats, including Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Jewish community center in Columbus is one of more than 20 such centers across the country to receive bomb threats Wednesday.

According to Columbus police, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus received the threat Wednesday morning. Police said a caller stated that another employee had said there was a bomb.

Officers responded and took a report. The bomb squad was not sent.

According to U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, more 20 centers throughout the United States received threats, including in Columbus and Cincinnati.

“Connie and I stand in solidarity with Jewish communities across the country against these hateful threats of violence toward our friends and neighbors. Every American has the right to feel safe and welcome in our communities, and each of us has a responsibility to stand against efforts to intimidate or endanger our fellow Ohioans. I am grateful to local law enforcement for their efforts to investigate these threats and keep the centers safe,” said Brown.

Three Jewish community centers were evacuated in Connecticut Wednesday due to similar threats.