McDonald’s rolls out Mac Jr., Grand Mac

NEW YORK (WCMH) — McDonald’s said it is rolling out two new versions of the famous Big Mac nationwide after test runs in Texas and Ohio.

The Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac are for those people who think the iconic sandwich just isn’t the right size.

The Grand Mac is made with two one-sixth-pound beef patties, which may be a way for the company to make its famous burger more substantial as burger competitors have made the regular Big Mac seem skimpy to some. It will sell for $4.89.

The Mac Jr. is basically a single-layer Big Mac, and McDonald’s says it’s “easier to eat on the go.” That will sell for between $2.39 and $2.59.