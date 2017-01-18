Ohio National Guard sends 20 members as inauguration support

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio National Guard says it’s sending about 20 soldiers and airmen to provide support services for President-elect Donald Trump’s Friday inauguration in Washington.

The National Guard says members from about 40 states and territories are helping with the inauguration event.

It says the members from Ohio will help provide meals and religious and counseling support for other members who are part of the teams supporting the massive event.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to clog the nation’s capital for the Republican’s inauguration and a major demonstration the following day.