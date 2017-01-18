Two dead near Yellow Springs; sheriff says one victim was targeted

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH (WDTN) – New details emerge from the Yellow Springs double homicide over the weekend.

Skip Brown, 44, and Sherri Mendenhall, 63, were found dead from gunshot wounds near a driveway Sunday.

Friends of the victims spoke with 2 NEWS and said the two were business partners.

Gene Fischer, the Greene County Sheriff, told the media Wednesday that Brown was the intended target. Fischer said the suspect was “angry and targeted” Brown.

He was shot multiple times and Mendenhall, who is not believed to have been a target, was shot once.

Fischer told the media Wednesday that the Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called to assist with the case.

Investigators say that this was an isolated, targeted attack and that the public is not believed to be in danger.

Funeral services will be held for Brown from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home in Yellow Springs.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call a tip-line at 937-562-4815.