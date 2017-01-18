Two charged in Clintonville-area business break-ins

CLINTONVILLE, OH (WCMH) — It was the day after Onesixfive Jewelry’s grand opening.

“We came in and saw that our back door was busted in,” said co-owner Kaleigh Shrigley. “All the drawers were open, cabinets were open, everything was sifted through and our bank bag and our iPad were missing.”

Onesixfive Jewelry on High St. in Clintonville was one of more than a dozen businesses in the immediate area broken in to since November.

Columbus police detectives got a break in the case when one of the burglars left something behind at Elizabeth’s Records on Indianola. Owner David Lewis says they apparently struggled to get into the cash register.

“And when he smashed it he put his fingerprints all over the cash register,” Lewis said.

Investigators found a match for those fingerprints in the state database, 26-year-old William Hobbs. In court Wednesday, prosecutors say Hobbs has confessed to approximately 16 breaking and entering offenses and 2 burglaries.

Police have also charged 34-year-old Amy Slone in connection with the burglaries and they believe there are at least 1 and maybe 2 more participants.

Lewis says the thieves only got about $40 out of his cash register. But, he says, the crime hurts businesses in other ways.

“They hit us small shops and it kind of hurts – but you know mostly it hurts our sense of security,” Lewis said.