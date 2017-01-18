‘Will and Grace’ is returning to NBC next year for 10-episode run

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA (WCMH) — Television’s favorite foursome is coming back next year, NBC announced Wednesday. Ten new episodes of “Will and Grace” will air during the 2017-2018 season.

Stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are all returning, NBC announced. Each actor received at least one Emmy Award for their performances throughout the series.

Series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will act as showrunners and executive producers, and legendary director James Burrows is on board to direct and executive produce.

The show debuted in 1998 and ultimately became the highest-rated sitcom in the adults 18-49 demographic from 2001-2005. It was nominated for 83 Emmy Awards, winning 16 of them–including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Universal Television will produce and distribute the new episodes, according to the press release from NBC.