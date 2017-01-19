9-year-old girl dies, father injured in Cincinnati shooting

nbc4-icon By Published:
CREDIT: WLWT
CREDIT: WLWT

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Police say a young girl was killed and her father injured Wednesday in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Mount Auburn neighborhood.

Police told WLWT they found a 39-year-old man and his 9-year-old daughter with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a home on Burnet Avenue. Neighbors say 3-4 men broke into the home and asked the children inside where their father was.

Authorities said the girl, identified as Alexandrea Thompson, was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and later died.

The man underwent surgery at UC Medical Center, authorities told WLWT. He is listed in critical condition.

