Ben Gelber: Expect February to bring back winter

COLUMBUS (WCMH)— As we hunker down and brace for unrelenting 60-degree weather in late January this weekend, the inevitable question is: Are we going to pay for this warmer weather?

The answer is yes, though not with a polar vortex-type chill. However, typical February cold, with light amounts of snow, will put in an appearance beginning the last weekend in January. And more interestingly, long-range guidance is pointing to a pattern flip that may last for a couple of weeks, providing some semblance of winter that has been fleeting this season so far.

There are signals that the winds in the upper atmosphere in the polar region will weaken, which traditionally allows larger chunks of arctic cold air to break southward in eastern North America.

Snow has been mostly a no-show in January in Columbus, with less than inch falling, for a measly total of 6.3 inches for the season. January is normally our snowiest month, with upwards of 10 inches of snow. But this is not possible when the average temperature is running 6 degrees above normal and climbing, with another warm week ahead.

Among the many oddities of this winter—thunderstorm warnings, two days of record-breaking warmth in the 60s, frequent gray, rainy days—is the “atmospheric river” emanating from the tropics, which is responsible for a stormy pattern from California to the Plains.

Last year, El Nino (warming of the eastern tropical Pacific north of the equator) was supposed bring drought-busting rain to California and the West. The rain came to the north, but mostly stayed away from Southern California, in the midst of a four-year intense drought.

This winter (2016-17) is the flip of El Nino—a cooler La Nina—that features a polar jet stream shunted north, from western Canada southward to the Great Lakes, favoring wintry conditions in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, and wetter, milder weather in the Ohio Valley, with very occasional cold blasts. That part of the equation has worked out.

The surprise has been the powerful subtropical stream, which is amped up again heading into the weekend, threatening to bring severe weather and tornadoes in the Southeast, and more rain and mild weather here in Ohio into early next week.

Unlike last winter, which was very mild most of the time, this winter is likely to revert back to form—a moderately cold, February with periods of light snow.