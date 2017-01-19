Burning gas can found near east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Firefighters are investigating after two houses caught fire only a couple hours apart in east Columbus.

One of the fires, reported around 10:20 pm Wednesday, was located on Hildreth Avenue. The other, reported around 12:30 am Thursday, was located on Harvard Avenue.

Firefighters on scene said the fires are being treated as suspicious.

There was a burning gas can found outside the Harvard Avenue fire. The family who lives there was not home at the time of the fire.

Investigators are looking into the fires.