Columbus Police looking for two shooting suspects

nbc4-icon By Published:
Derrick and Dillon Blakeley (CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police)
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for two men in connection with a shooting Wednesday night.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of Sullivant Avenue and Wrexham Avenue on the report of a shooting around 8:24 p.m.

A male gunshot victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Witnesses at scene told officers they were in an argument with 19-year-old Dillon Blakeley and 26-year-old Derrick Blakeley.

After an argument, Dillon Blakely reportedly shot at the witnesses and hit the victim one time. Witnesses say the suspects got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with info about this incident or the whereabouts of either Blakeley is asked to contact CPD’s Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Det. Liford at mliford@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-(8477).

