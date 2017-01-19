Columbus Police searching for suspect in series of car break-ins

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus and Reynoldsburg police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a series of car break-ins in an east side neighborhood.

According to the Reynoldsburg Division of Police, multiple vehicles were broken into in the Woods At Jefferson neighborhood.

A resident in the neighborhood was able to get video of a suspect breaking into a vehicle during the early morning hours of January 16.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.