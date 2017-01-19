Dog rescued after being starved and thrown out like trash, rescue group says

(Mutts in a Rut)
(Mutts in a Rut)

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – A Cleveland area dog recently rescued a dog that they believe was starved and ‘thrown out like trash.’

Mutts in a Rut Rescue said the dog, now named Malachi, came to the rescue group Tuesday night as a stray. He is a year old and weighs 19 pounds. They say he is at least 20 pounds underweight.

At only 19lbs and 1yr old, he is at least 20lbs underweight. We have our doubts that he was truly a stray. Someone most likely starved him and then threw him out like trash. He is currently under the care of our vet.

He is also dehydrated and anemic.

Malachi is now under the car of a vet.

He is being fed several small meals daily in order to help him recover without overfeeding him.

Mutts in a Rut is asking for donations to help with Malachi’s care.

