Firefighters: More than 200 cattle loose after Licking Co. barn fire

JOHNSTOWN, OH (WCMH) — Firefighters in Licking County are trying to figure out how to corral about 250 cows after a barn fire this morning.

According to Licking County dispatchers, at about 3:54am, Thursday, firefighters were called to a farm in the 3900 block of Beech Road NW, on the report of a barn fire.

Dispatchers say several units were called to the scene, and that the first was eventually contained, but not before the cattle escaped.

Firefighters on scene say they are working to get all the cows back together, but it could be an issue throughout the day.

No word on what caused the fire and no injuries were reported.