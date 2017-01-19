Florida mother arrested for sex with underage teens

Jaime Ayer (CREDIT: WFLA)
Jaime Ayer (CREDIT: WFLA)

BRADENTON, FL (WFLA) – A 40-year old Bradenton mother is behind bars charged with having sex with two underage children.

On December 23rd, officials say Jaimie Ayer had sex with a 16 and 17-year-old at her house. The investigation began after information surfaced that Ayer was providing minors alcohol and having sex with minors.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ayer returned home to a group of students socializing and began providing alcohol to the minors.

Investigators report that Ayer then engaged in sex acts with two of the teens.

The defendant’s daughter witnessed her mother engaged in some of the activity, the arrest affidavit stated.

Ayer was arrested and taken to the Manatee County Jail where she is facing charges of sexual activity with an underage minor.

