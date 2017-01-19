Green Lawn Cemetery vandalized again, suspect caught on camera

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
cemetery

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Green Lawn Cemetery was vandalized for the second in five months.

This time someone was caught on camera.

This usually peaceful cemetery has become one vandals playground.

Cemetery Trustee Randy Rogers does not like what he’s been doing.

“He toppled over several monuments and he broke out some stain glass. It’s hard to understand how a person could take a piece of metal and beat out a beautiful, original piece of stain glass.”

For this incident that happened January 8 is estimated at $13 thousand.

Thanks to game cameras places around the cemetery, they believe they have their man.

“We feel pretty strongly that he is the guy who’s been coming in and doing a lot of the damage,” said Rogers.

On January 29 there will be a walk to benefit Green Lawn Cemetery restoration.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s