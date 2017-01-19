I-71 southbound closed at Hudson Street exit following police chase

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Sunbury Police say they were pursuing a suspect vehicle when it crashed near the Hudson Street exit.

Police originally confronted a man who was vandalizing a Sunbury Kroger Fuel Center by cutting locks off of their outdoor cages.

When they confronted him, he fled and refused to stop. Sunbury Police pursued him and were joined by Highway Patrol and Columbus Police.

Once he got into Columbus, the suspect began to exit and re-enter I-71.

Spikes were laid down by Columbus Police and the suspect ran over them at the Weber Road exit. He then continued onto I-71 south until the Hudson Street exit where he exited onto Silver Drive.

The suspect then lost control of the van he was driving and rolled down the embankment back onto I-71.

He then had to be extracted from the vehicle by medics. I-71 southbound and part of Silver Drive are closed at Hudson Street while the scene is cleared.

The van the suspect was driving has not been reported stolen at this time.