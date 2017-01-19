Man accused killing three people in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) – A Columbus man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder for allegedly killing three people in Whitehall in 2015.

Daveron C. Minnis, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and firearms specifications. He faces a total of 13 charges.

Minnis was arrested shortly after 3pm Thursday in the area of Ferris and Dresden. He is in the Franklin County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Minnis is accused of killing 33-year-old Dontai Lamar Davis Rheubottom, 51-year-old Kimberli A. Alston, and 32-year-old Charles S. Fischer in a residence on the 4700 block of Olde Bailey Way in August 2015.

Minnis was originally charged just days after the murders He was arrested in New York City. Charges were dropped after prosecutors were unable to bring the case to a grand jury.