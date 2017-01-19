Megabus ends service in Columbus due to unprofitability

associated-press-logo By Published:
A Megabus.com driver closes the luggage compartment on his bus before departing Chicago on Wednesday, March 14, 2007. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A Megabus.com driver closes the luggage compartment on his bus before departing Chicago on Wednesday, March 14, 2007. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A popular intercity express bus service known for cheap fares that could drop as low as $1 has ceased service in Ohio’s capital city due to the unprofitability of the route.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Megabus is pulling out of Columbus, with the company citing lower gas prices and competition from other affordable transportation carriers as major factors in its decision.

A Megabus spokesman says the company is altering its network to reflect changing travel patterns.

This marks the second time that Megabus has halted operations in Columbus. It first launched in April 2006 but left the city after only two months because of low ridership. Service was restored in 2007.

Officials say the departure isn’t expected to have a major impact with Columbus being considered a “drive market.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s