Melania Trump’s nude photos to be included at National First Ladies’ Library

CANTON, OH (WKYC) – As the nation prepares to welcome a new president, they’ll also be welcoming a new first lady.

Inside the National First Ladies’ Library in Canton, you’ll find invitations to the presidential inaugurations and gowns worn by each of the nation’s First Ladies to the Inaugural Ball.

But there’s more to consider as Melania Trump steps into the new role as First Lady.

Take for example her modeling career, including nude photos that were published in GQ and sparked a lot of discussions during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Yeah, absolutely. Why not?” Archives Director Michelle Gullion told WKYC.

For libraries and museums across the world, it’s all about capturing history. For the National

First Ladies’ Library in Canton, it’s about all of it. “That’s her history. We take the history as it comes.”

The photos won’t be on public display, but part of the library’s archives. It’s a first for the library, but that’s what history is all about. In this case, it’s about documenting a women’s journey to the White House.

“Since [Melania Trump] was born and raised in Slovenia, we’ll be looking to see what we can find in Slovenia which is a unique thing to do since she was born in a foreign country,” said Gullion.