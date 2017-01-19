North Columbus residents still cleaning up after water main break

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Residents are still cleaning up after a water main break flooded homes in North Columbus on Monday.

About a dozen homes have been affected on Annadale and Martindale Drives, with a long restoration process ahead of them.

“All my floors are damaged and ruined. They’ve pulled up all the carpet, baseboards,” said resident Stephany Harris.

Harris said she has home owner’s insurance, but the damage “most likely won’t be covered for most of it.”

So, she’s hoping the City of Columbus will help out.

“I would hope that they would take responsibility and pay for all of the damage throughout the entire neighborhood because we’re all at a loss,” said Harris. “I have no where to live.”

Some basements filled with seven feet of water. Mike Hedrick’s home was one of the worst hit.

“It don’t have anywhere to go, but fill this thing up like a bowl,” he said.

Hedrick said this neighborhood is no stranger to flooding.

In the summer of 1989, NBC4 interviewed his mother after this same home was flooded.

“My mother was here, she took care of the complaining,” said Hedrick. “They sued the city and won a little bit of money.”

Residents said the sound wall that separates them from S.R. 315 acts like a dam in situations like this and there’s never been adequate drainage in the area.

“They said they were going to put another sewer in to help get the water out, but that never happened,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick’s home probably won’t be livable for another 4-6 weeks.

“We’re talking worst case scenario here. We see a lot of this in hurricanes,” said Ryan Moore, who works for Restoration 1. “We’re talking about black water which is category 3 water loss. We’ve got to get to this damage very quickly or we’re going to have some other issues with black mold, as well a structure compromise.”

The City of Columbus said it went door-to-door to more than half of the residents affected, passing out claims packets. Each claim will be investigated by the City Attorney’s Office.

The City said it’s currently looking to make sure it’s meeting drainage requirements in that area.