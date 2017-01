HANSFORD COUNTY, TX (WCMH) — A scary sight for residents of one Texas county, and it was all caught on police dash cam video.

According to CNN, the officers were on Highway 207 in Hansford County, Monday night, when a natural gas pipeline exploded.

The pipeline is part of a gathering station maintained by DCP Midstream.

Officials were able to get the blaze under control after letting it burn itself out.

No injuries were reported.