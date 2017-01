COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Want to take the smell of the Buckeye State with you? Now you can.

A company is producing candles that it claims smells just like the state of Ohio. To be exact, it has hints of carnation and honeysuckle.

The candles, sold by Homesickcandles.com, sell for $29.95. Each one is hand-poured and can stay lit for up to 80 hours.

Reviews on the candle’s website are positive, with one customer saying the scene is so good, that people who aren’t even from Ohio will want to buy one.