Ohio State proposes new development and campus renovations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio State President Michael Drake announced Wednesday a new plan for development in the campus area.

Calling the plan ‘Framework 2.0,’ President Michael Drake said in his State of the University address that the new plan outlines how the university might structure campus to ‘more fully capture out potential in the coming years.’

“In broad strokes, it imagines the physical spaces that will inspire every aspect of our Ohio State community to be the very best — from students, faculty and staff to visitors on campus,” said Drake.

Plans include creating high-quality arts facilities in the 15th Avenue and High Street area, a previously announced realignment of Canon Drive near Ohio Stadium and the restoration of Mirror Lake and the surrounding area.

Additional long-term concepts include lab research and teaching spaces in the west campus area.

A 2010 framework plan included a “no net new academic space” principle that the university said helped the university use space more efficiently, factors such as enrollment and faculty growth have resulted in the need for additional classrooms and instructional labs that promote smaller class sizes with greater interaction and flexibility for new technologies.

PHOTOS: Ohio State’s Framework 2.0 plan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Rendering of 15th Avenue and High Street looking west toward Thompson Library (Courtesy: The Ohio State University) Current view of mid-west campus (Courtesy: The Ohio State University) Envisioned rendering of mid-west campus (Courtesy: The Ohio State University) Current view of 15th Avenue and High Street (Courtesy: The Ohio State University) Envisioned rendering of 15th Avenue and High Street (Courtesy: The Ohio State University)