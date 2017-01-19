OHSAA announces football state championships moving back to Canton

Published:
Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced it is moving state high school football championships back to Canton.

Championships took place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus from 2014-2016, but had been in Stark County from 1990-2013.

The 2017 OHSAA football state championships weekend is Thursday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 3, according to a press release. Dates and times have not been finalized. All 7 championship games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

