Panera Bread hiring 200 delivery drivers in Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new small-order Panera Bread delivery service will bring 200 new jobs to the Columbus area, Covelli Enterprises announced Thursday.

Covelli is the Ohio-based franchisee of Panera.

According to a press release, Covelli launched the delivery service in its Dayton market in 2016, and began to roll out delivery services in Columbus in August. The company plans to have Panera delivery available citywide by the end of March 2017.

Covelli Enterprises will hire up to 16 Delivery Team Members (DTMs) at each delivery location, according to the press release. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply online at panerabread.jobs. Hiring begins Jan. 23 and continues through March. Applicants may also apply in-store.

Panera Bread promises delivery within a designated 8-minute delivery radius from the café. Delivery requires a minimum order of only $5.00 with the addition of a $3.00 deliver charge. All delivery orders are currently placed online (credit card only) using the Panera Bread app or at panerabread.com. Hours of delivery service are set for 11:00 am – 8:00 pm., meaning the first delivery order can be placed at 10:30 am and the last at 7:30 pm.