Pres. elect Trump’s 2020 slogan matches one from ‘The Purge’ horror movies

nbc4-icon By Published:
President-elect Donald Trump takes a question from a member of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President-elect Donald Trump takes a question from a member of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — In an interview with the Washington Post, President-elect Donald Trump says he has already chosen his re-election slogan.

Keeping with an already established theme, Mr. Trump said his 2020 slogan will be “Keep America Great!” He reportedly asked one of his lawyers to trademark the phrase with and without the exclamation point.

Some have pointed out that “Keep America Great” was a subtitle used by last summer’s horror movie hit “The Purge: Election Year.” The “Purge” movies are based around a fictional future United States, where the government gives citizens one night a year to commit any crime they want–including rape and murder.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s