Rocket carrying missile defense satellite to launch tonight

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (WCMH) – An Atlas V rocket carrying an infrared surveillance satellite is scheduled to launch Thursday evening.

The rocket is carrying a Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) satellite for the U.S. Air Force.

According to a ULA press release, SBIRS, considered one of the nation’s highest priority space programs, is designed to provide global, persistent, infrared surveillance capabilities to meet 21st century demands in four national security mission areas including: missile warning, missile defense, technical intelligence and battlespace awareness.

The launch window is from 7:46pm EST until 8:36pm.

