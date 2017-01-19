Sketches released of Dublin burglary suspects

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) – Dublin police released two sketches of people believed to be involved in a burglary that happened in November.

It happened November 3, 2016 around 11am. Police said they received a call about a burglary in progress.

The victim told police she was upstairs when she heard frantic knocking at the door. When she came downstairs, she saw that a woman had entered her house through an unlocked sliding door. She was putting on latex gloves as she came up the stairs.

The victim told police that she screamed at the woman, prompting her to run out the front door.

The victim and a neighbor followed the woman to a car parked down the street, driven by a man.

The female suspect is described as Hispanic, in her mid-30s with black hair, roughly 5’7” and 180 pounds, with a “boxy or square” build, wearing a blue bandana across her forehead.

The male is described as Middle-Eastern with darker skin, in his 40s with an average build.

The vehicle is described as a silver mid-sized car with out-of-state tags, possibly featuring cursive writing in the state name.

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals is asked to call the Dublin Police Department at 614-410-4800