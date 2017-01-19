Today is National Popcorn Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Today is January 19, and that means the nation is celebrating National Popcorn Day!

A survey from NationalToday.com found 92 percent of Americans love to eat popcorn. They consumer 16 billion quarts of the delicious snack every year!

The survey also found the most popular flavors are butter and salt, cheese, caramel, garlic salt and chocolate.

The same survey also found the top three popcorn brands were Orville Redenbacher, Pop Secret and Act II. Popcorn comes in two unique shapes: The mushroom and snowflake.