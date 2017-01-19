Washington prepares for Pres. elect Trump’s inauguration

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
WCMH photo
WCMH photo

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President-elect Donald Trump takes the Oath of Office as the 45th president of the United States in less than 24 hours.

The president-elect and his family have arrived in Washington, DC ahead of a whirlwind of festivities.

President-elect Trump will be sworn in as president on the west side of the Capitol building. Opening remarks begin at 11:30am.

PHOTOS: Preparing for President-elect Trump’s inauguration

Trump’s inauguration will be the 56th formal Presidential Inaugural ceremony. The ceremony has taken place at 10 different locations over the years, including the west side of the Capitol, the east side of the Capitol, New York’s Federal Hall, Congress Hall in Philadelphia, the old Supreme Court chamber and aboard Air Force One.

16-year-old Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem.  The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes will also perform.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, a parade will follow the President and Vice-President from the Capitol to the White House.

READ MORE: Inaugural things to watch: The speech, the dress, and more 

READ MORE: A look at events surrounding President-elect Trump’s inauguration 

NBC4 will have the inauguration live on-air and online Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s