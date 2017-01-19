Washington prepares for Pres. elect Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President-elect Donald Trump takes the Oath of Office as the 45th president of the United States in less than 24 hours.

The president-elect and his family have arrived in Washington, DC ahead of a whirlwind of festivities.

President-elect Trump will be sworn in as president on the west side of the Capitol building. Opening remarks begin at 11:30am.

PHOTOS: Preparing for President-elect Trump’s inauguration View as list View as gallery Open Gallery President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President-elect Donald Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President-elect Donald Trump salutes as he and his wife Melania arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President-elect Mike Pence places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, the White House in Washington. On Inauguration Day, it’s supposed to feel like home when Donald Trump enters the White House residence for the first time as president. His clothes will be hanging in the closet. The kitchen will be stocked with his favorite foods. Windows will have been washed, carpets cleaned, and fresh linens and towels will be in all the bedrooms and baths. No packed or half-empty boxes will be lying around. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Trump’s inauguration will be the 56th formal Presidential Inaugural ceremony. The ceremony has taken place at 10 different locations over the years, including the west side of the Capitol, the east side of the Capitol, New York’s Federal Hall, Congress Hall in Philadelphia, the old Supreme Court chamber and aboard Air Force One.

16-year-old Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes will also perform.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, a parade will follow the President and Vice-President from the Capitol to the White House.

