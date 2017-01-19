Woman assaulted and robbed while walking down street in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a man who assaulted and robbed a woman as she was walking down the street.

According to Columbus police, a 34-year-old woman was walking along Eakin Road near Harrisburg Pike shortly before 1pm on January 13.

Police said that as two men approached her, one of the men knocked her to the ground and stole prescription drugs from her pockets. He threatened to kill her if she followed him.

The woman described the suspect as a white male between 19 and 23 years old, standing 5’7” with a skinny build. He had very short brown hair.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at -614-461-TIPS (8477)