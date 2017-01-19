Woman in wheelchair shot and killed in crossfire

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — The woman was in her wheelchair on a sidewalk when she got caught in the middle of a gunfight between two people.

Police released video showing the moment Vivian Marrow was shot and killed while in her wheelchair.

According to WJLA, Marrow was on a sidewalk near her apartment complex when two people started running next to her. One of the suspects pulls a gun and begins shooting.

Marrow was caught in the middle and was hit by one of the bullets. She would die from her injuries.

“When I saw the video today?.I really wasn’t ready for it. I saw the young gentleman run, he ain’t even a gentleman, he’s an animal. I saw her spinning around in the chair,” William Marrow, Vivian’s son told WJLA.

William hopes the video will help police find Vivian’s killer. “Don’t sit up there and sit behind these balloons and flowers and tell me how much you love my mom, but somebody in this complex or that complex or the complex that he ran to, act like they didn’t see nothing or they didn’t hear anything.”

