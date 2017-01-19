Woman sentenced to 4 years, 11 months for other woman’s overdose death in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A drug dealer will spend almost 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges connected to another woman’s heroin overdose death.

Jamie N. Maynard, 27, pleaded guilty last year to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of trafficking in heroin in connection to the April 2015 overdose death of Courtney A. Penix, 24. She was sentenced to 4 years and 11 months in prison.

Maynard reportedly met Penix, at the Westpointe Plaza Shopping Center on the west side of Columbus, where she sold heroin to Penix. Approximately an hour later, Penix died from a heroin overdose. Her body was discovered in the Meijer restroom in the same part of town after she overdosed.