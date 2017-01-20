Buses head to Washington from Columbus for Women’s March

WASHINGTON (WCMH/AP) — Thousands of people from across the country are headed to DC for the Woman’s March on Washington on Saturday. NBC4’s Courtney Yuen has been traveling with a local group in Columbus.

The group “Rolling Into Washington” has two buses of 110 women, men, and children going to DC for the march.

The Women’s March on Washington is planned for Saturday. Christopher Geldart, the District of Columbia’s homeland security director, has said 1,800 buses have registered to park in the city Saturday, which could mean nearly 100,000 people coming in just by bus.

Reporter Courtney Yuen is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 at 5 and 6. For more stories right now, grab our free news app for iPhone or Android.