Central Ohioans react to inauguration of President Trump

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It was gray and overcast in Washington D.C for Friday’s inauguration ceremony but the eggs were sunny side up at Nancy’s Home Cooking in Clintonville and so too were the hopes of some customers.

Marcus Sulser of Galena says he’s optimistic that a Trump presidency will be good for the middle class. “The poor are poor, the rich are rich and the middle class pays the bills,” said Sulser. “Give us a little help and we keep helping the country.”

Customer Ray Melchiorre said he believes Mr. Trump will do what the American people want done. Melchiorre says it’s time to give Donald Trump a chance. “There’s a lot of people that want to see Trump fail,” Melchiorre said. “You know if he fails, we all fail and that’s sad.”

On the oval at The Ohio State University about 100 protesters representing a variety of concerns, raised their voices. “He is not my president,” said student Zedee Kafulay. “I do not believe he is my president and that is it.”

Student Natalie Pax says she’s interested in promoting unity and equality. “If we can’t change what’s happened, we can fight back for our rights and equality and move toward a more accepting, tolerant future,” Pax said.

Inside the Ohio Union, students gathered around televisions to watch the inauguration as it unfolded.

Trey Harden, a third-year political science major says he voted for Hillary Clinton but has adopted a wait and see attitude. “Everybody has their own opinion about how it’s going to go but I think we should all sit back and just see what he has to offer.”