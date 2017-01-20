Columbus Police looking for identity theft suspect

CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police
CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly stole a woman’s credit card, driver’s license, and some cash from her purse.

Police say a 68-year-old woman was at the Panera Bread on Bethel Road for a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2016. The woman had her purse on the floor between her leg and the wall.

Police say someone reached from behind and took her credit cards, driver’s license and cash from her purse.

The thief then made a $3,000 fraudulent purchase at Micro Center on Bethel Road.

Anyone with info as the the identity of either or both of the women seen in this surveillance photo is asked to contact Det. Carsey in CPD’s Fraud/Forgery Unit at 645-2063 or email jcarsey@columbuspolice.org.

