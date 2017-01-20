Cops: Teller throws GPS in bag with cash to nab bank robber

PILLOW, Pa. (AP) – Police say a quick-thinking bank teller in Pennsylvania helped them catch a robber by tossing a GPS device into the money sack he took.

Twenty-five-year-old Jacob Snyder, of Coal Township, is set to be arraigned Friday on robbery and other charges in the heist at the BB&T Bank in Pillow.

Police say Snyder robbed the bank Tuesday morning and drove away, but officers were able to track him because of the GPS device. He was arrested after a short chase.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Snyder, who remained in the Dauphin County jail Friday. Snyder is also being held on a probation violation warrant out of Northumberland County.