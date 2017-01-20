Friday Freebies: Yoga, Hygge and board games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We’re more than halfway through January, folks! If you’re getting cabin fever, don’t worry — we’ve rounded up some weekend fun for you. From yoga and Hygge to board games and ice sculptures and even to wedding planning, there’s something for everyone this weekend. And the best part is it’s free!

Friday:

Intro to Ashtanga Yoga

If you’ve ever wanted to try Ashtanga yoga, this is the perfect opportunity for you. Instructor Dawn Blevins is leading a free class that will gently introduce you to the primary series of Ashtanga. The class will also include a Q&A session about starting a yoga practice that is right for you.

Board Game Night

Want to get down with some good old fashioned board games? Head over to Coffee Underground Friday night! There will also be free popcorn and a Big Fun gift certificate raffle.

Open Mic Poetry

Stop by Bottoms Up Coffee Co-Op Friday night and check out the open mic poetry night. Even if you’re not speaking, you’ll see and hear other great artists from the Columbus area.

Saturday:

Logan Frozen Festival

If you’re looking to put a little more winter in your life, head to Downtown Logan. This year’s Frozen Festival features more than 25 ice sculptures, ice sculpting demonstrations, ice corn hole games, ice photo frames, ice thrones, chainsaw wood sculpting and musical entertainment!

Festival Hygge

If you’re on Pinterest, you’ve probably heard of Hygge (pronounced hue-gah). Come experience the Danish-inspired lifestyle movement yourself at Ace of Cups! Wear your favorite, fuzziest, most comfortable clothes and soak in the coziness with your favorite winter beverage in hand.

Vertical Adventures 23rd Birthday Bash

Help Vertical Adventures celebrate 23 years of living the high life. Entry is included with memberships and day passes, and there will be free swag, free clinics, a golden ticket hunt, a kid zone, cake and much more!

Sunday:

Columbus Bride & Groom Open House

Are you planning your dream wedding? If so, you won’t want to miss Columbus Bride & Groom’s first open house of 2017! You’ll love the brand new resource center, meet wedding professionals and get a jump start on planning your special day.

Breathe in 2017

The John E. Bickley YMCA in Gahanna is offering full hour of sampler yoga or Pilates classes for absolutely free! You’ll learn about all of the different styles offered and have the opportunity to participate (or just observe) in all of them.