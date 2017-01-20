How much are coffee pods costing you?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Single cup coffee makers are a convenient way to make one cup of coffee at a time, but how does the cost of the contents of the coffee pods compare to buying coffee in bulk?

A 12 pack of Keurig K-Cup Columbian Fair Trade Select coffee pods purchased at a Columbus area Kroger will cost you $7.99. Each K-Cup contains .33 ounces of coffee, meaning it takes just over 48 K-Cups to equal a single pound of coffee. That works out to around $33 per pound of ground coffee inside the K-Cups.

A 72 pack of Donut Shop Coffee K-Cups purchased on Amazon sells for around $26.59 if you subscribe to automatic orders. That works out to around $18 per pound of coffee.

In comparison, a 30.5 ounce package of Folgers coffee sells for $6.49 on Amazon. That works out to about $3.50 per pound.

A 40 ounce bag of Starbucks French Roast coffee beans sells on Amazon for $24.99. That’s around $10 per pound. A 54 pack of Starbucks French Roast K-Cups sells for $42.84 on Amazon. That’s around $30 per pound.

Bulk coffee beans sell for between $6.99 and $9.99 per pound at area grocery stores.

Locally roasted coffee brands

There are several brands of coffee roasted by small businesses in Central Ohio. While they’re more expensive than grocery store brands of coffee, they are still often cheaper per pound than buying coffee pods.

Crimson Cup sells some varieties for $16.60 for 12 ounces, or around $22 per pound.

Silverbridge Coffee sells online for $11.99 for 12 ounces, or around $16 per pound.

Brioso Coffee sells a 12oz bag of some blends for $13.50, or around $18 per pound.

Backroom Coffee Roasters sells some blends for $111.99 for 12 ounces, or around $16 per pound.

Using ground coffee in your Keurig

Reusable K-Cup filters that allow you to add your own coffee sell for between $10 and $15, depending on whether or not you buy a Keurig branded filter. The bring the cost of using the machine down, but make it less convenient to use at the same time.