GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — A major highway closed late Friday evening after a semi jackknifed south of Columbus.

Interstate 71 is closed southbound at Stringtown Road after a semi crashed in the area just before 11pm.

Grove City police say there were not any injuries.

I-71 B/W Stringtown & 665 shut down due to non-injury accident w/ semi. Traffic re-route @ Stringtown. Use caution. — Grove City Police (@GroveCityPolice) January 21, 2017

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.