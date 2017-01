COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was sentenced to 5 and a half years in prison after stealing firearms from an undercover Columbus Police Department officer’s car.

Craig Stewart will spend 66 months in prison, according to court records. He was accused of taking a rifle, a handgun, and body armor, among other items, from the vehicle. Deputies said the officer was on-duty and eating inside of a nearby restaurant.

Stewart told police he traded the guns for $500 and some heroin.