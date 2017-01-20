NBC4 and Colony Cats present a paw-litical alternative to the inauguration

nbc4-icon By Published:

DUBLIN (WCMH) — For those uninterested in today’s big political event, NBC4 is providing a “paw-“litical event on Facebook.

We are visiting Colony Cats (& Dogs) on Thursday and hanging out in the kitten room with the adoption center’s smallest felines. Our “coverage” begins at 11 a.m.

All adoptable pets at Colony Cats are vaccinated, spayed/neutered, tested, and microchipped. They are living in foster care or at the adoption center in Dublin, waiting for their “fur-“ever homes!

Adoption fees are $50-125 for cats, and $125-300 for dogs.

You can visit Colony Cats’ website for more information, or visit them on Petfinder. The adoption center is located at 2740 Festival Lane in Dublin.

